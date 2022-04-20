City of Southfield, Michigan, proclaims April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Siranush Ghazanchyan

City of Southfield, Michigan has proclaimed April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. The deocument has been signed by Mayor Vicki Barnett, reports the Armenian National Committee of Michigan (ANCI-MI).

The Committee thanked the City Council for bringing awareness to the “ongoing Genocide of the Armenians and joining the Armenian community in commemorating the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 by issuing this important proclamation recognizing April 24th, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in the City of Farmington Hills.”

“The cycle of the genocide will continue unless we bring the perpetrators to justice,” ANCA-MI added.

