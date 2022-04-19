Pashinyan, Putin agree to intensify trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to intensify the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

During talks in Russian President’s residence in Novo-Ogarevo, the leaders exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus, spoke in favor of the continuation of the constructive work in the sidelines of the regular meetings between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia and the consistent implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 agreements reached between the three leaders for the benefit of regional stability, security and economic development, stressed the decisive contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to the provision of security of Nagorno Karabakh and creation of favorable and safe living conditions for the population, emphasized the need for an urgent solution to pressing humanitarian issues and the settlement of all issues through political and diplomatic means. In this context, the Parties underlined the importance of using the potential and experience of the institute of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, in accordance with its international mandate.

Pashinyan and Putin stressed the importance of intensifying the activity of the trilateral working group on the unblocking of all economic ties and transport routes in the South Caucasus, jointly chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

The Russian side is ready to participate in the restoration projects of the railway infrastructure of Armenia, including railway restoration in Syunik and other provinces of the Republic of Armenia.

The parties agreed to speed up the establishment of a bilateral commission on demarcation and security in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border area in accordance with the trilateral agreement of November 26, 2021 with the consultative assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the Parties.

The leaders were united in their assessment of the high usefulness of contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian religious figures and representatives of the societies with the support of Russia, which contributes to the “construction of bridges” between the peoples of the two countries. This practice will continue.

The parties agreed to intensify the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan aimed at supporting the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the region in general.

The leaders noted the importance of the access and involvement of all stakeholders, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the specialized agencies of the UN, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNESCO, in addressing humanitarian issues in the region, and in providing comprehensive assistance to all those in need.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu