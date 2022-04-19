Armenia, Russia to cooperate in cybersecurity

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An agreement on cooperation in the field of information security has been signed between the governments of Armenia and Russia, press service of the Russian Security Council informs.

In particular, the parties will cooperate in countering threats in the area, will exchange data in order to identify, prevent, suppress and investigate offenses related to the use of information and communication technologies for terrorism and other criminal purposes.

On behalf of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia, the agreement was signed by the secretaries of the security councils of the two countries Nikolai Patrushev and Armen Grigoryan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu