US welcomes the commitment of Armenia and Azerbaijan to peace negotiations

US welcomes the commitment of Armenia and Azerbaijan to peace negotiations

The United States welcomes PM Pashinyan’s recent comments on peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, the recent bilateral call between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and President Aliyev’s commitment to peace negotiations, the US State Department Bureau on Europe and Eurasia said in a Twitter post.

The United States welcomes 🇦🇲 PM Pashinyan’s recent comments on peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, the recent bilateral FM call between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and 🇦🇿 President Aliyev’s commitment to peace negotiations. — DoS Europe and Eurasia (@StateEUR) April 18, 2022

Assistant Secretary Donfried has sent Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer to the region this week to discuss how the United States can best support the process.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu