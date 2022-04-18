 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

US welcomes the commitment of Armenia and Azerbaijan to peace negotiations

2022-04-18

The United States welcomes PM Pashinyan’s recent comments on peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, the recent bilateral call between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and President Aliyev’s commitment to peace negotiations, the US State Department Bureau on Europe and Eurasia said in a Twitter post.

Assistant Secretary Donfried has sent Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer to the region this week to discuss how the United States can best support the process.

