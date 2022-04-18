The First Lady of Bulgaria at the Ecumenical Patriarchate

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received Desislava Radeva, wife of the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, accompanied by the Consul General of her country in Constantinople, Vassil P. Valchev, and her associates.

During the meeting, which took place in a friendly atmosphere, topical issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Archimandrite Charalambos Nichev, Head of the Bulgarian-speaking Community of Constantinople, also attended the meeting.

Photos: Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times