The End of Armenian Sivas: The Extermination of Deportees

The Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA presents “The End of Armenian Sivas: The Extermination of Deportees” by Robert Sukiasyan, Ph.D. Professor Ruben Safrastyan, Ph.D., of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia will provide discussant commentary followed by Q&A.

This lecture is co-sponsored by the UCLA Richard Hovannisian Endowed Chair in Modern Armenian History, the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), and the Ararat-Eskijian Museum.