The Ecumenical Patriarch at the grave of the President of the Republic of Turkey Turgut Özal

Τhe Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on Sunday, April 17, 2022, the anniversary of the death of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Turgut Özal, who benefited the Ecumenical Patriarchate by issuing, after a long delay, the permits for the reconstruction of the present Patriarchal House in Phanar, went, as every year, to the monument where his grave is and laid flowers.

Orthodox Times