Songs of Solomon to premiere in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Boston premiere of Songs of Solomon, Armenia’s official selection for the 93rd Academy Awards for Best International Film, will be showcased at the Mosesian Center of the Arts on Tuesday, April 26.

Set in 1881 against the backdrop of the sacred and ancient music of Archbishop Komitas, Songs of Solomon is the story of a brave woman who takes great risks to save her childhood friend who is hunted down for her religious beliefs.

Songs of Solomon is produced by two-time Academy Award winner Nick Vallelonga of Vallelonga Productions and Hollywood-based producer Asko Akopyan of Oscar Gold Productions. Arman Nshanian directed and produced under his People of Ar Production Company in association with AnEva Productions in Armenia. Screenplay by Arevik Gevorkianis is based on a story by Sirvart Kavoukjian. Karo Kavoukjian serves as executive producer.

The feature stars Samvel Tadevossian, Arevik Gevorgyan, Tatev Hovakimyan, Sos Janibekyan, Nshanian, Artashes Aleksanyan and Jean-Pier Nshanian and introduces three talented child actors: Slava Seyranyan, Iren Ayvazyan and Mery Hovsepyan.

