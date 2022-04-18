Renowned Syrian-Armenian singer Lena Chamamyan in Ramadan concert at Cairo Opera – Art Alert – Arts & Culture

The well-known Syrian-Armenian singer Lena Chamamyan will be performing at the Cairo Opera House on Friday 22 April as part of the ongoing programme celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

“I’m excited to meet you in Cairo,” stated the multi-award-winning singer Chamamyan on her social media platforms, inviting fans to attend her concert that she promised will be “a special Ramadan night.”

With her ensemble, Chamamyan will be performing some traditional covers as well as many originals from her four albums — ‘Asmar Ellon’ (2006), ‘Shamat’ (2007), ‘Ghazl El-Banat’ (2013), and ‘LAWNAN’ (2016).

Chamamyan, 41, is known for her soprano voice and a unique style that fuses jazz, Middle Eastern folk music and Western classical music.

She sings in Arabic, Armenian, and other languages such as Syriac, English, French, and Italian.

Chamamyan gained fame by singing for a number of TV series like ‘Nizar Qabbani’ and films including ‘Grandma’s Tattoos’ (a Swedish-Armenian movie) and ‘Behind the Mirror’ (an Algerian-French movie).

The event will be taking place at the Fountain Theatre, where a series of events are being held this month to celebrate Ramadan, including performances by Ali El-Haggar (Friday 15), Ghalia Benali (Monday 18), Yassin El-Tohamy (Wednesday 20), and Medhat Saleh (Saturday 23).

Programme:

Friday 22 April, at 9:30pm

Cairo Opera House, Fountain theatre

https://english.ahram.org.eg/News/464770.aspx