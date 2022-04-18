Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Charles Michel

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan in Brussels on April 6, the situation in the region and a number of issues on the agenda of Armenia-EU relations.

Pashinyan and Michel also discussed the implementation of the agreement on allocating € 2.6 billion to Armenia within the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership economic and investment plan, emphasizing the importance of effective implementation of the programs envisaged by the investment package. Charles Michel reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to the full implementation of the investment program for Armenia and stressed the importance of starting the practical implementation phase of the programs as soon as possible.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu