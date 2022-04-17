PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to the President of Syria

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad on the occasion of the country’s National Holiday.

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and friendly people of Syria on the National Holiday of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Armenian-Syrian relations are characterized by close historical interactions between the two peoples, mutual sympathy, and interstate cooperation based on mutual assistance.

I am hopeful that the Syrian people will overcome the consequences of the long-lasting crisis, entering a new phase of progress and stability. I would like to reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to continue contributing to the resolution of the humanitarian problems in Syria and participating in the reconstruction process.

I am convinced that the traditional dialogue between our states will continue to expand and deepen for the benefit of our two peoples.

I wish you good health and success, and peace and progress to the friendly people of Syria.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration”, reads the message of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

