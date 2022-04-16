Vazgen Manukyan: Armenian people must stand up and take the lead in making decisions

Former Armenian Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan stresses Artsakh is ready to fight and Armenia must not give up either.

“In a statement passed by the parliament, our compatriots in Artsakh have confirmed that they are not giving up. Is Armenia giving up? No, the calls to surrender come only from the current authorities, who are leading the state to destruction,” Manukyan said in a statement on Friday.

History has shown that by following the calls to abandon national ideas and goals for the sake of survival, the country not only failed to survive, but also suffered new losses, he said.

Manukyan underscores that developed and strong countries have achieved prosperity through persistent struggle without indulging in illusions. He calls on the Armenian people to take the lead in making decisions to ensure the country’s security.

“The Armenian people must stand up and take the lead in making decisions about the country’s future to ensure the security of the state and a fair, free and prosperous life for the people.

“We must rely on our own power and build a fair and strong country, which everyone will reckon with. Many people in the world have taken this path and we will have real allies and friends along the way. The first step on this path is to stand by Artsakh, its rights and demands,” Manukyan said.

Addressing lawmakers earlier on April 13, Nikol Pashinyan said that the international community is pressing Armenia to “lower the bar on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh’s status” and recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Panorama.AM