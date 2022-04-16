Armenian MP: Azerbaijan will look for new targets on the way to achieve its goal

The Azerbaijani military aggression toward the village of Parukh and the Karaglukh heights was aimed at stepping up pressure on the Armenian-held part of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), MP Tigran Abrahamyan of the opposition With Honor faction said on Saturday.

“The status quo of the post-war period has already created quite a difficult situation for Artsakh and Armenia, but Azerbaijan is attempting to build its advantage to ensure final control over the ‘veins’ of Artsakh’s vital security and to achieve a complete exodus of Armenians from Artsakh,” he wrote on Faacebook.

In Abrahamyan’s words, Azerbaijan thus seeks to take full control of Artsakh swiftly.

“Naturally, the main supporters of this process are the Armenian authorities, who give the green light for Azerbaijan with their statements,” the lawmaker stated.

He referred to the advancement of the Azerbaijani troops in the Martakert region a few days ago, adding it “is a part of this chain.”

“Although the official statements suggest that there is an agreement on the withdrawal of Azerbaijanis to their initial positions, there is no guarantee that they will comply with the agreement or will not advance towards another area.

“Obviously, on the way to achieve its goal, Azerbaijan will look for new targets and vulnerable areas, which must be countered immediately,” Abrahamyan said.

Panorama.AM