Armenian boxers win their opening bouts at European Championships

Three Armenian boxers have won their opening bouts at the EUBC Youth European Boxing Championships in Bulgaria, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

Artur Mkrtchyan (63.5 kg) defeated Andrey Kostenko of Ukraine in the first fight, while Aghvan Aleksanyan (86 kg) overpowered his Czech rival David Polak on Saturday.

Another Armenian boxer Erik Israelyan (60 kg) won his first bout after knocking out his German opponent.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/ArmenianBoxingFederation/

Panorama.AM