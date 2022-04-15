Russia MoD confirms violation of the line of contact in Martakert

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Russian Defense Ministry confirms violation of the line of contact in the area of ​​Yarimja settlement of Martakert region.

“The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the representatives of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, is taking measures to resolve the incident,” the statement said.

It is also mentioned that the Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation in 27 observation posts around the clock, controlling the observance of the ceasefire regime.

Ongoing cooperation is maintained with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu