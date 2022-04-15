Pope Francis at the Stations of the Cross in Rome: ”Make enemies shake hands”

This year marked the first time since the pandemic that Pope Francis celebrated the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome.

Different families associated with Catholic relief organizations led the meditations. But, the most highly anticipated moment was during the thirteenth station, Christ’s death on the cross, when one Ukrainian and one Russian nurse carried the cross together.

The news of their potential presence had generated a lot of controversy and various religious and political authorities expressed their opinion. But the two insisted on making this gesture of peace.

At the last minute before the Stations began, the organizers asked for a moment of prayerful silence during the thirteenth station. It is a simple gesture that is often done to commemorate the death of Christ. But this year it was also done in a prayer for peace.

At the end of the Stations of the Cross, Pope Francis said a prayer petitioning for peace, forgiveness and the end of weapons.

POPE FRANCIS

Take us by the hand, like a Father, that we may not turn away from You. Turn our rebellious hearts to Your heart, that we may learn to follow plans of peace. Make enemies shake hands, that they may taste mutual forgiveness. Disarm the hand raised by one brother against the other, that where there is hatred, peace may flourish.

This was the first time since 2019 that the Stations of the Cross were held in the Colosseum, demonstrating the slow return to normal life in Rome.

