Meeting of the Greek PM with the Metropolitans of Chalcedon and Laodicea

Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and the new Director of the Representative Office of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Athens, Metropolitan Theodoritos of Laodicea, paid an official visit to the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Thursday, April 14.

The two Metropolitans discussed, in a cordial atmosphere, with the Greek Prime Minister various issues concerning the Ecumenical Patriarchate and conveyed the wishes of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Orthodox Times