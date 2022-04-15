Ex-ombudsman: Officials who undermined security of Armenia, Artsakh must be held to account

Armenia’s former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says all officials, who have made statements undermining the security of Armenia and Artsakh, must be held to account.

“All the official statements or steps, including by the head of the Armenian government, that have undermined the security of Armenia and Artsakh and contributed to the violation of our people’s rights for their own political interests, including the statements conceding Armenia’s territorial jurisdiction to Azerbaijan, are unlawful and have no legal force,” Tatoyan wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“All those officials must be held accountable,” he said.

Panorama.AM