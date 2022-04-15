Armenian Church marks Good Friday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.

Good Friday commemorates Christ’s tortures, crucifixion, death and burial, Qahana.am reports.

The Christian churches across the country traditionally offer a Divine Liturgy on this day to mark the final hours of the Great Savior’s earthly life.

The Service of the Crucifixion is conducted at churches, followed by the Service of His Burial. It is during the burial service that a symbolic tomb of Christ, decorated with flowers and candles, is processed around the church for the faithful to witness and participate.

Panorama.AM