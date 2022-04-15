Archbishop of America: A blessed Passover to our Jewish brethren

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America wished via Twitter “A blessed Passover to our Jewish brethren and a blessed Triduum to our all Western Christian sisters and brothers”.

“We join you in prayer and commence our own journey to Pascha in our coming Holy Week,” said also in his message the Archbishop of America.

