Survey: Overwhelming majority of Georgians support recognition of Ukrainian Autocephaly

The website “Ecclesiastical News of Georgia” conducted an online survey on whether the Georgians agree with the recognition of the Autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

According to the results of the survey, which involved 6,000 people, 99% of the respondents (5,897 people) support the recognition of the Autocephalous Church of Ukraine by the Patriarchate of Georgia.

1% of respondents (84 people) opposed the recognition of the Autocephalous Church of Ukraine.

So far, the Church of Ukraine is recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Patriarchate of Alexandria, the Church of Cyprus, and the Church of Greece.

The Patriarchate of Georgia has so far taken no position on the Ukrainian issue, but there are increasing voices within the members of the Synod of the Patriarchate for recognition of the Autocephalous Church, especially after the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Orthodox Times