Armenian Church observes Holy Thursday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.

Today, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks Holy Thursday, also called Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the last supper of Jesus Christ and symbolizes the establishment of the Sacrament of Communion.

According to Qahana.am, in the morning, Divine Liturgy is celebrated in Armenian churches. Following the Evening Service, the Service of the Washing of the Feet is conducted. Christ, displaying true humility and humbleness, washed the feet of his disciples after the last Supper (Jn 13:1-16). Following his example, priests in the Armenian Church humble themselves and kneel down on the bema, in front of the church altar, and wash the feet of 12 children or servants of the church, anointing their feet with blessed oil.

In the evening of Holy Thursday, a solemn service is held, which is the introduction to Good Friday. It symbolizes the crucifixion, death and burial of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Gospel readings during the service recall the prayer of Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane, his betrayal, arrest, and the denial of Peter.

