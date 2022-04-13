Support growing for Armenian Genocide Education Act

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Support is growing for the bipartisan Armenian Genocide Education Act to be introduced in the US House of Representatives.

Reps. Katie Porter, Lou Correa, Juan Vargas, and Grace are the latest to co-sponsor the measure, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Representatives Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) spearheaded the Armenian Genocide Education Act, earlier this month, to fund Library of Congress educational programs about the history, lessons, consequences, and ongoing costs of the Armenian Genocide, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

This landmark legislation seeks to provide $10 million in funding over five years for the Library of Congress to educate Americans about Ottoman Turkey’s systematic and deliberate state-sponsored mass murder, national dispossession, cultural erasure, and exile of millions of Armenians, Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christians, between 1915 and 1923.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu