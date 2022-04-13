“Nikol Pashinian is lying, again”: Serzh Sargsyan

In his today’s speech at the National Assembly, the person, who currently occupies the prime minister’s chair, has manifested once again his being an absolute liar and manipulator. He is lying again, trying to deceive the public while speaking of the Nagorno Karabakh negotiation process.

Throughout my entire presidency, I never negotiated over the resolution of the Artsakh issue based on the step by step approach. The person, who currently occupies the prime minister’s chair, either has not understood until now the difference between the step by step and package solutions, or has employed his main tool – manipulation.

I spoke publicly several times about the step by step and package options and explained in detail why the package solution cannot be called to life in one hour or one day and must be implemented in stages.

Let him read once again my interviews given in different times no matter how difficult it might be for him to understand the differences between the two approaches and their peculiarities.

By the way, my position on the mentioned above topic were confirmed by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to say nothing of Aliev’s confessions whom him characterizes as “constructive”.

Tert