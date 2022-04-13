New best practices guide for outreach from the Archdiocese of America

The Department of Stewardship, Outreach, and Evangelism of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announced the publication of a new book, “Make Disciples of All Nations: 101 Tried and Tested Orthodox Church Outreach Practices You Can Implement in Your Parish.”

The new book is a guide for best practices for use in parish outreach. The author, Father Charles Joanides, Ph.D., LMFT, is an expert in the area of outreach ministry who served the Archdiocese for 15 years, initiating ministries and developing resources for couples and families who face interfaith challenges.

The tried and tested approaches and methods are gleaned from clergy focus groups and clergy interviews. Father Charles himself moderated these clergy focus group sessions and brought the data he gathered into conversation with cutting-edge research that responds to the question of “what makes outreach ministry successful?” The result of his intense labor and analysis is an easy-to-use handbook for effective practices that can be implemented in nearly any parish.

A generous grant from Leadership 100 made the research and publication of Fr. Joanides’ work possible. The book is available online from the Department of Religious Education’s Orthodox Marketplace.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Orthodox Times