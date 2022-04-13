Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem expresses disagreement with Israel police decision

The chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Fr. Koryoun (Hovnan) Baghdasaryan, has posted on Facebook a statement of the Patriarchate, which refers to the restrictions that have been imposed on holding the “Light” ceremony, expressing disagreement with the respective decision of the Israeli police.

“Statement by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem on the ‘Light’ ceremony ahead of Easter, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has to issue this statement informing its faithful of the restrictions that the Israeli police are attempting to impose this year,” the statement reads, in particular.

https://news.am/eng/news/696310.html