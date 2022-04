Mkhitaryan’s son ‘scored’ at Stadio Olimpico after father’s assist

A.S. Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s two-year-old son “scored a goal” at Stadio Olimpico after the Wolves defeated Salernitana 2-1 in a Serie A clash on Monday.

Hamlet scored after his father’s assist, 301 Sports reported.

“Yesterday, after the match against Salernitana (2-1), Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his son Hamlet held a small training session. Hamlet scored at Stadio Olimpico after father’s assist,” it said in a tweet.

