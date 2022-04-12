Mayor Gordo Issues Proclamation Recognizing Armenian Genocide – Pasadena Now

BY ANDRÉ COLEMAN

Mayor Victor Gordo issued a proclamation on Monday recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

The genocide began in 1915 and, by the time it ended eight years later, 1.5 million Armenians had been hanged, poisoned, drowned or marched into the desert to die at the hands of soldiers from the Turkish Ottoman Empire. Along with the Jewish Holocaust and the enslavement of African Americans, it remains one of the darkest episodes in human history.

The event is also known as the Great Crime among Armenians.

The Turkish government vehemently denies the event took place.

“Whereas, on April 24, 1915, the Turkish Government perpetrated against Armenian people what is commonly referred to as the first genocide of the twentieth century, which continued until 1923 and resulted in the death of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children,” the proclamation reads. “Since memories fade with time, it is important to remind ourselves about human tragedies that have taken place; and whereas, those who survived the Armenian genocide and their successors have had to work hard to make these tragic events known to the world, battling cover-ups, misinformation and denial; and whereas, as a community, it is appropriate for us to stand together and join our Armenian brothers and sisters in an effort to memorialize their fallen ancestors and to ensure that this horrible act is not repeated.”

The Pasadena memorial was erected in 2015 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Genocide.

Last year, President Joe Biden became the first president to recognize the Armenian Genocide, drawing resounding praise from local Armenian Americans and their elected officials.

More than 200,000 people of Armenian descent live in Los Angeles County, making the Southland home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia.

“Whereas, as we remember the past, let us also dedicate ourselves to building a greater future, as a testament to mankind’s indomitable spirit,” the proclamation reads.

https://www.pasadenanow.com/main/gordo-issues-proclamation-recognizing-armenian-genocide