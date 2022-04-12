Lernazang Ensemble to host first concert

GLENDALE, Calif.— To help commemorate the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Lernazang Ensemble is proud to announce that it will be hosting its first full-length outdoor concert on April 30. The event will be open to the public.

The dance ensemble, which was founded in 2017, will be joined by master musicians from Armenia including folk singer Hasmik Harutunyan, Tigran Zakaryan on pku/zurna, Vardan Baghdasaryan on kamancha, Albert Ordinyan on dhol and others.

The group will be performing a rich repertoire of azgagrakan songs and dances from Western Armenia. “For us, practicing and performing this repertoire is an act of resistance: to reclaim our heritage amidst a history of genocide and ongoing cultural erasure,” explains founder Natalie Kamajian.

The event will be sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission with funding from the Urban Art Program. Lernazang’s concert has also received support from Meztli Projects, an Indigenous based arts and cultural collaborative.

Armenian Weekly