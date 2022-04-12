Funeral service for late Metropolitan Germanos of Tranoupolis to be held on April 16

Metropolitan Germanos of Tranoupolis fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday morning, at the age of 91.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew along with the Hierarchs of Constantinople had a meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, where it has been decided that the funeral service will take place at the Patriarchal Church of St. George, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 in the morning.

Earlier, on the same day, the funeral service will take place by Metropolitan Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies.

The burial will take place in the Cemetery of the Divine Transfiguration in Sisli.

Orthodox Times