EU fully supports the engagement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

2022-04-12

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The European Union fully supports the engagement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Kllar said in a Twitter post.

Kllar says he held discussions with Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov yesterday and today.

The EU representative also talked to Armenia’s National Security Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

