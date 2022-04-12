Boston AYF to lead Armenian Genocide march and demonstration

BOSTON, Mass. – The Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter of the AYF-YOARF invites the Greater Boston community to its April 22nd Armenian Genocide march and demonstration to demand justice and honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

The event will begin at Armenian Heritage Park at 12:00 p.m. From there, community members will march toward the Turkish Consulate General in Boston.

The focus of the demonstration is two-fold: demanding justice and reparations for the Armenian Genocide, principally in the form of Turkish recognition of the Genocide and the return of stolen Armenian land and property in Turkish-occupied Western Armenia; raising awareness about current aggression against Armenia and invasion of Armenian lands.

Armenian Weekly