Artsakh Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church organizes pilgrimage to Dadivank

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church is organizing a pilgrimage to the Dadivank monastery, Father Nerses Asryan, the priest of Stepanakert’s Holy Mother of God Cathedral, said on Monday.

“The Artsakh Diocese is organizing a pilgrimage to Dadivank on the Feast of Holy Resurrection. Those who want to join the pilgrimage should register as soon as possible at any of the two churches in Stepanakert,” he wrote on Facebook.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan told reporters earlier that pilgrimages to the medieval Armenian monastery Dadivank (Hutavank), which is located in the Azerbaijani-held Shahumyan region of Artsakh, had been suspended since May 2021.

Panorama.AM