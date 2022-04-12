🇦🇲 Armenia: New “Destination Eurovision” Reveals Process Behind “Snap”

ARMTV have published the second part of “Destination Eurovision” which documents Rosa Linn’s journey to Eurovision 2022.

In the video, more details about the selection process for Armenia’s entry in the 2022 contest are revealed. Rosa Linn was selected by a professional focus-group, a process previously deployed to select the winning entry in Junior Eurovision 2021.

Armenian Head of Delegation, David Tserunyan reveals more about the international team behind Rosa Linn’s entry, Snap including the Nvak Collective, a record label co-founder by Tamar Kaprelian (who Eurovision fans will recognise as one of the singers from the group Genealogy which represented Armenia in Eurovision 2015).

More details are also revealed about the songwriting process, including interviews with producers Alex Salibian and Lilith Navasardyan. Finally, the video features footage of the emotional moment when Rosa Linn learned that she would represent Armenia in Eurovision.

Rosa Linn will perform as the final entry in the first Semi-Final at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10 May.

Armenia is returning to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 having withdrawn from the contest in 2021. Recently, Rosa Linn revealed that her song was first submitted to the contest in 2019.

Armenia was last represented in Eurovision by the singer Srbuk, who finished 16th in the second semi-final in Tel Aviv with “Walking Out”, leaving Armenia out of the final for the second year in a row. Athena Manoukian was due to represent the nation in 2020 with “Chains on You” before the contest was cancelled.

Source: ARMTV

