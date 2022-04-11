SOAR 17th Anniversary Attracts 250 Global Supporters to Philadelphia For Week-Long Celebrations￼

Founded in 2005, the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief provides humanitarian relief to orphaned children and adults with disabilities in Armenia. During the past 17 years, SOAR has remained vigilant by spearheading child protection issues and satisfying the needs of Armenia’s most vulnerable populations.

Growing to meet these needs while keeping true to its mission, SOAR has expanded to prevent institutionalization by providing financial, educational, and humanitarian assistance to at-risk children, youth, and families. Today, SOAR boasts more than 600 volunteers in 145 Chapters worldwide, supports 34 orphanages and facilities in four countries, and has distributed more than $11.5 million in humanitarian aid since its inception.

Week-long SOAR anniversary festivities kicked off Wednesday, March 23rd with a Board of Trustees Meeting followed by a catered dinner held at the home of George S. Yacoubian Jr., SOAR Founder and Executive Board Chairman. On Thursday, SOAR welcomed global Chapter leadership to Tavola Restaurant in Springfield, PA, for a cocktail party where many, for the very first time, had the opportunity to meet their peers and SOAR’s Executive Board and staff.

Global Chapter Meetings took place Friday and Saturday at the Springfield Country Club, providing a forum for Chapters, facilities directors, and invited speakers to exchange ideas and initiatives and explore areas of opportunity for cross cooperation and collaboration. The meetings also served as a special opportunity to recognize Chapter volunteers with five-year, 10-year, and 15-year service pins for their unwavering dedication to the organization.

SOAR’s Crimson and Crystal Gala took place Saturday, March 26th at the Springfield Country Club, with more than 250 celebrants in attendance. The lavish anniversary event began with a cocktail party where guests had a chance to mingle and bid on a variety of silent auction items while enjoying the musical talents of the Lucy Yeghiazaryan Jazz Quartet.

Heartfelt video messages to SOAR were offered by Elisha Wiesel, the Armenian Evangelical Boarding School, and California Congresswoman Jacqueline Speier, followed by inspirational words from Mother Arousiag Sajonian.

“Many charitable organizations help, but very few think about changing systems,” said Mother Arousiag. “The mentality in Armenia was orphans are not intelligent, orphans cannot accomplish something, orphans they are secondary people…SOAR has changed this mentality. If today the Our Lady of Armenia is soaring, it’s because of SOAR.”

Continuing with words of encouragement, Mark Geragos, Esq., Master of Ceremonies shared, “The idea that we are the first Christian nation in a nascent democracy who exists in sea of hostility and we have been able to thrive throughout all of these challenges and have organizations like this that do Gods’ work literally is a story that is not told and is a story that needs to be told.”

Annually, SOAR honors patrons and volunteers whose unparalleled service to the organization deserves recognition. 2020 and 2021 awards were distributed at the gala as follows: Sevana Petrosian, Greg and Laurel Sarian, 2020 Patrons of the Year; Syune Hakobyan, 2020 Chapter Volunteer of the Year; New York Juniors of the Year (2020); Margaret Yacoubian, Varooge Yerganian, 2021 Patrons of the Year; Tenny Amin, 2021 Chapter Volunteer of the Year; and New Jersey and Philadelphia Junior Volunteers of the Year (2021).

Greg and Laurel Sarian have provided significant financial support to SOAR since its inception, and Greg Sarian serves as an integral part of the Board of Trustees. “Laurel and I are grateful to be able to support SOAR with our time and our resources…SOAR’s mission of helping Armenian orphans around the globe with a better life speaks to us,” said Greg Sarian. “But it’s more than that…our Christian faith is the cornerstone of our lives…thank you to SOAR for allowing us to honor Christ with our efforts.”

Two surprise dedications were also unveiled to Reverend Father Asadur Minasian, SOAR Executive Board of Director, and the Megerian and Bardakjian family. A kitchen renovation at the Our Lady of Armenia Center was completed in March 2022 in honor of Father Minasian’s Catholic ordination, with SOAR’s second Transitional Center opening this June in Yerevan named in honor of the late Papken and Anahid Megerian. The evening was capped off with Armenian dancing to a dynamic performance by Elie Berberian and band from Montreal, Canada.

SOAR extends its sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the Harold and Josephine Gulamerian Armenian Orphan Fund, Gala sponsors, the SOAR Philadelphia Chapter, and all supporters who made its 17th year anniversary week unforgettable. Headquartered in Philadelphia, SOAR is the world’s only charitable organization devoted exclusively to providing humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children. To learn more about SOAR and view the gallery of anniversary photos and videos, visit the SOAR website.

