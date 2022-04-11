Dates of this year’s Golden Apricot Film Festival announced

The 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival will take place on July 10-17 this year. As always, this year, the International Film Festival will present to the public films from different countries of the world in the competition sections, as well as films from the most prestigious film festivals, organizers said on Monday.

The festival’s production platform, GAIFF Pro announced the opening of the GAIFF Pro accreditation, as well as call for applications for C2C Project and Work-in-progress markets that will take place from July 11 to 15, 2022.

The participation criteria and deadlines are available on the official website of the festival.

As a part of GAIFF Pro, Cross-Border Regional Co-production Market (C2C) is an international platform designed for emerging filmmakers of the Western Asia Region. C2C aims to help filmmakers develop their first or second feature film projects, and to pitch them to accredited international film industry professionals, boosting and establishing co-productions across borders.

Further details about the festival will be announced later.

Panorama.AM