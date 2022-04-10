Sunday of Saint Mary of Egypt

Today is the Sunday of Saint Mary of Egypt, and the Gospel where Apostle Mark talks about Jesus preparing His disciples for His Crucifixion and Resurrection. The apostles were still on a journey of discovery.

They were still learning that the true glory of Christ is sacrificial love, that is to give and dedicate one’s own life for the benefit of others.

The Lord invites us to participate in His struggle and be patient with the challenges in life. In persevering, we may even endure persecution for His name’s sake. We remain confident, however. Behind every challenge and struggle, there is redemption and deliverance. Behind the Cross and every cross, lies the joy of the Resurrection.

We begin to experience the Resurrection even now every time we celebrate the Divine Liturgy.

The Liturgy is a true foretaste of the actual Kingdom, connecting us to God and to others. We can already experience that joy and hope as we partake of the Body and Blood of the Resurrected Christ.

→ Read today’s Sunday Sermon Series from the Department of Religious Education:

https://www.goarch.org/departments/religioused/sermons

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

