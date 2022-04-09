Kristina Oganezz’s ‘Dove of Peace’ to be displayed in Glendale

The Burbank Art Association will exhibit “Dove of Peace ” by Armenian artist Kristina Oganezz in Glendale, the US. The exhibition will run until April 29 at the GEO Gallery. This painting calling for the peace will be presented to the American public.

“I am glad that in these difficult times the Burbank Art Association presents my painting calling for the Peace. The picture shows a dove, the colors of the canvas correspond to the colors of the Ukrainian flag, Dove in the painting symbolizing peace and you can see above dove’s head are lines from the Bible reminding us about new beginning and a new life. I hope that peace will be established in the region soon!” Kristina Oganezz noted.

It should be noted that an exhibition of Oganezz’s works was recently opened in Los Angeles. In the United States, the works of the artist are regularly presented in different galleries, attracting a lot of people’s attention.

Kristina Oganezz is an honorary member of the Union of Artists of Armenia, a member of the Visual Artists Association in London, the Portrait Society of America and Estonia’s International Union of Artists.

The Armenian artist has had solo group exhibitions in Armenia and abroad. Her works are in private, state-museum collections. In particular, one of Oganezz’s works can be found in the Yerevan History Museum.

In 2020 Oganezz was awarded the Frida Kahlo Prize in Milan for her painting – Charles Aznavour’s portrait.

Panorama.AM