Kremlin reveals details of Putin-Pashinyan phone talk

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed preparations for Pashinyan’s visit to Russia in a phone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Saturday, TASS reported.

“The parties discussed pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, including preparations for the Armenian prime minister’s upcoming visit to Russia,” the statement says.

According to the press service, the conversation was initiated by Yerevan. “Russia and Armenia will maintain active contact at various levels,” the Kremlin added.

Putin and Pashinyan confirmed the importance of the implementation of trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh. “Nikol Pashinyan briefed [Putin] on his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on April 6. In this regard, Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan confirmed the importance of the consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh that the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia had reached on December 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 2021, including the creation of a commission on the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the launch of projects aimed at restoring economic and transport links,” the statement reads.

Putin and Pashinyan also touched upon issues related to the development of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Panorama.AM