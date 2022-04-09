Expert: Additional security challenges facing Tehran after 44-day-war in Artsakh

Armenian expert on Iran Vardan Voskanyan, the head of the Chair of Iranian Studies of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the Yerevan State University (YSU), has reacted to an interview of former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo with state-run Azerbaijani media.

“The agitprop media of the Baku dictator has published an interview with Tamir Pardo, the former director of Israel’s National Intelligence Agency (Mossad),” Voskanyan wrote on Telegram on Friday.

“Responding to a question about the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel, the former Israeli official immediately refers to the border of the artificial formation named Azerbaijan with Iran, noting that he does not want “to talk about things that can harm Azerbaijan.”

“In this context, it is noteworthy that in 2011, it was Tamir Pardo who headed the Mossad when the German news website Der Spiegel accused the Israeli intelligence agency of being behind the murder of famous Iranian nuclear scientist Dariush Rezaei-Nejad.

“In this regard, the following question remains open: wasn’t this high-profile terrorist act against the Iranian scientist carried out with the assistance of the barbarian Baku regime and the use of the Iran-Azerbaijan border?

“Regardless of everything, it is obvious that the Araks coastal zone taken from the Republic of Artsakh as a result of the 44-day war has actually lengthened the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, which has created significant additional security challenges and risks for Tehran, and the Armenian-Iranian security cooperation is a vital necessity in order to manage them,” Voskanyan said.

Panorama.AM