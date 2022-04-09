Divorce rate increased in Armenia in 2022

The divorce rate significantly increased in Armenia in the first two months of 2022, according to the latest figures out from the Statistical Committee.

In January 2022, 371 divorces were granted in the country compared to 270 divorces in the same month of 2021. The number of divorces was 369 in February this year, an increase of around 20% from February 2021.

According to the official statistics, the marriage and birth rates have also declined in Armenia.

There were 1,517 marriages in the country in February 2022 against 1,746 marriages in February 2021.

In February 2022, 2,476 babies were born in Armenia, down from 2,680 babies born in 2021 and 2,543 born in 2020.

Panorama.AM