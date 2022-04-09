Cyprus reaffirms support to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Cyprus Ararat Mirzoyan and Ioannis Kasoulides have talked on phone, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus Demetris Demetriou informs.

According to the Spokesman, Minister Kasoulides reaffirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations and reiterated Cyprus’ support and solidarity with the Armenian people, in view of the upcoming negotiations.

