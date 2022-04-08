The Greeting of the Ecumenical Patriarch at the 7th Delphi Economic Forum (VIDEO)

The 7th Delphi Economic Forum takes place from 6-9 April 2022 and is under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent the message of solidarity and social cohesion as an antidote to crises, whether economic, geopolitical, or climatic.

In his online greeting, the Ecumenical Patriarch stressed that ‘economy’ is at the heart of man and life, but sustainable development and prosperity do not coexist without taking into account the people and the environment that feeds life.

Source: vema.com.au

