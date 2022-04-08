OSCE welcomes meeting of leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

OSCE’s Polish Chairmanship has welcomed the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels.

“The OSCE Chairmanship welcomes the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the aegis of the President of the European Council and launching of the process toward the possible peace agreement.,” the Chairmanship said in a Twitter post.

“The Chairman-in-Office stands ready to assist in all efforts to ensure a stable and peaceful environment in the South Caucasus,” the post reads.

🇵🇱 @OSCE Chairmanship welcomes the meeting of the leaders of 🇦🇲&🇦🇿 under the aegis of @eucopresident and launching of the process toward the possible peace agreement. The CiO stands ready to assist in all efforts to ensure a stable and peaceful environment in the South Caucasus. — Polish OSCE Chairmanship 2022 (@PLinOSCE) April 7, 2022

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu