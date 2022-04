Holy Week Preparations in St. Peter’s are ready

Vatican workers have begun clearing St. Peter’s Square and preparing chairs for the first ceremony of Holy Week, Palm Sunday Mass, where Pope Francis will preside.

It will be the first time crowds are able to attend since the start of the pandemic.

JRB

https://www.romereports.com/en/2022/04/08/holy-week-preparations-in-st-peters-are-ready/?fbclid=IwAR2eNrZJVhZ_XWmJtIwm0GtxDpp8GbJrxu-dtmvzMnJV20zQsF7t-aE-Ies