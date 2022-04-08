Ecumenical Patriarch: It’s outrageous that some people believe that the war broke out because of the Autocephaly of Ukraine

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew welcomed on Thursday, April 7, 2022, a large group of students from the 1st and 4th High School of Lamia, who were accompanied by Metropolitan Symeon of Fthiotida, the directors and teachers of their schools.

During the visit the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his opinion about the war in Ukraine saying “No problem is solved with war. War does not solve the problems, I always say, repeatedly, war adds new problems,” and expressed the view that if the path of dialogue had been chosen, “they would certainly have found a solution.”

Elsewhere in his speech he noted:

“The Russians shouldn’t invade Ukraine. They may have had any fears for the future, for NATO, but there was no specific threat or intervention on the part of Ukraine to urge the President of the Russian Federation to take up arms and attack civilians, innocent people, children, to destroy schools, hospitals, theatres, churches.”

Referring to the decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to grant, in 2018, Autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, He reiterated that it was the right of the Ukrainians to receive it, as well as the right of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to award it, as it has already done, by granting similar status to other local Churches, including that of Russia.

“It is outrageous that some people believe that the war broke out because of the Autocephaly of Ukraine. They’re looking for an alibi to justify the unjustified.

We deeply regret the stance taken by the Patriarch Kirill of Russia. He should not identify so much with President Putin and even call the war Russia is waging against Ukraine “sacred”.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times