Armenian humanitarian mission delivers 4 tons of medical supplies to Aleppo medical facilities

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Syria, the Armenian Humanitarian Mission delivered 4 tons of medical supplies to Aleppo medical facilities.

Healthcare officials expressed their gratitude for the daily medical assistance provided by Armenian doctors.

In total, 24 tons of medicine have been delivered to Aleppo medical institutions since the first day of the mission.

