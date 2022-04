Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers sign two-year consultation plan

The Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministries signed a consultation plan for 2022-23.

The document was signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to Moscow.

The signing ceremony was preceded by a face-to-face meeting and a meeting in an extended format. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries then spoke at a press conference.

