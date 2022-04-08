Armenian Ambassador, Vice-President of European Parliament discuss Artsakh settlement, situation on borders

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan had an online meeting with the Vice President of the European Parliament, Representative of Greece Dimitrios Papadimoulis.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Greek MEP for his principled position in the parliamentary discussions on Nagorno Karabakh.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the resumption of talks on the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh, protection of the Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh, return of Armenian prisoners of war, easing of tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the need for immediate cessation of Azerbaijani provocations.

Dimitrios Papadimoulis welcomed the implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia, reaffirmed EU’s readiness to support Armenia in strengthening human rights, promoting democracy and human rights, and reaffirmed his unconditional support for the Republic of Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu