AMAA Vanadzor ‘Shogh’ Center Named in Honor of Sarkis and Haygouhie Marandjian

The Armenian Missionary Association of America’s “Shogh” Center in Vanadzor was recently named in honor of benefactors Sarkis and Haygouhie Marandjian.

AMAA Armenia held a plaque unveiling ceremony in honor of benefactors Sarkis and Haygouhie Marandjian, residents of Toronto, Canada. The Marandjian’s are members and benefactors of the Armenian Missionary Association of Canada, where Sarkis is also a Board member.

The new plaque was unveiled on March 30 at the AMAA Vanadzor Shogh Day Center.

AMAA Armenia representative Harout Nercessian greeted the staff, guests, parents, and children who were in attendance, and expressed his gratitude to the Marandjians, thanks to whose generosity many children will receive life-impacting educational, social, and psychological services.

The children performed a flash mob dance with colored ribbons, which represented the bright colors brought into their lives thanks to the Center: friendship, responsibility, honesty, and other noble human qualities.

Vanadzor “Shogh” Center Coordinator Irina Chakhoyan, as well as the participating children and parents, voiced their profound gratitude to the benefactors for the incredible, positive impact the Marandjian “Shogh” Center has on the lives of the children.

The event participants painted the seemingly blank canvas with brushstrokes, which unveiled into the sketch portrait of the Marandjians.

